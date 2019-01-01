ñol

Highwoods Props
(NYSE:HIW)
38.50
-0.57[-1.46%]
Last update: 12:06PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low38.23 - 38.74
52 Week High/Low37.19 - 48.98
Open / Close38.74 / -
Float / Outstanding60.8M / 105.2M
Vol / Avg.164.2K / 618.8K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E13.76
50d Avg. Price41.86
Div / Yield2/5.12%
Payout Ratio69.72
EPS0.38
Total Float60.8M

Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW), Dividends

Highwoods Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Highwoods Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.52%

Annual Dividend

$2.0

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Highwoods Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Highwoods Props (HIW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Highwoods Props. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Highwoods Props (HIW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Highwoods Props ($HIW) will be on June 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Highwoods Props (HIW) shares by May 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Highwoods Props (HIW) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Highwoods Props (HIW) will be on May 20, 2022 and will be $0.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW)?
A

Highwoods Props has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Highwoods Props (HIW) was $0.50 and was paid out next on June 14, 2022.

