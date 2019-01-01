Hino Motors Ltd is a Japanese automobile manufacturer, and a subsidiary of Toyota Motor. The company primarily manufactures and sells medium and heavy commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, and light commercial vehicles under the Hino brand. These operations contribute the majority of consolidated revenue. In addition, Hino manufactures passenger vehicles under the Toyota brand, along with engines and spare parts. Domestic sales represent the largest share of Hino's revenue, with Asia excluding Japan the next most significant contributor.