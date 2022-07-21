Toyota Plans To Develop Light-Duty Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

- Toyota Motor Corp TM plans to work with Isuzu Motors, Ltd ISUZY, Hino Motors Ltd HINOF, and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp (CJPT) to develop light-duty fuel cell electric trucks for the mass-market.
- The joint initiative is expected to contribute to realizing a hydrogen society and carbon neutrality by expanding the options available for customer use.
- FC technology runs on high energy density hydrogen and has zero CO2 emissions while driving.
- It will be introduced to the market after January 2023 and used by the partners at actual distribution sites in Fukushima Prefecture and Tokyo social implementation projects.
- Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.57% at $157.90 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.