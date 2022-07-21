Toyota Plans To Develop Light-Duty Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

by

Toyota Motor Corp TM plans to work with Isuzu Motors, Ltd ISUZY , Hino Motors Ltd HINOF , and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp (CJPT) to develop light-duty fuel cell electric trucks for the mass-market.

FC technology runs on high energy density hydrogen and has zero CO2 emissions while driving.

It will be introduced to the market after January 2023 and used by the partners at actual distribution sites in Fukushima Prefecture and Tokyo social implementation projects.

Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.57% at $157.90 on Wednesday.

