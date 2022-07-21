ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Toyota Plans To Develop Light-Duty Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 7:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM plans to work with Isuzu Motors, Ltd ISUZYHino Motors Ltd HINOF, and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp (CJPT) to develop light-duty fuel cell electric trucks for the mass-market.
  • The joint initiative is expected to contribute to realizing a hydrogen society and carbon neutrality by expanding the options available for customer use.
  • FC technology runs on high energy density hydrogen and has zero CO2 emissions while driving.
  • It will be introduced to the market after January 2023 and used by the partners at actual distribution sites in Fukushima Prefecture and Tokyo social implementation projects.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.57% at $157.90 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral