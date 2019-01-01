Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.80 expecting HIMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.59% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Himax Technologies maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Himax Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Himax Technologies was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Himax Technologies (HIMX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $13.80. The current price Himax Technologies (HIMX) is trading at is $9.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
