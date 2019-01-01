QQQ
Range
1.86 - 1.91
Vol / Avg.
80.4K/131.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.81 - 3.38
Mkt Cap
105.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.91
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
56.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Hill International Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Hill International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hill International (HIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hill International (NYSE: HIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hill International's (HIL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hill International (HIL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hill International (NYSE: HIL) was reported by Keybanc on July 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HIL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hill International (HIL)?

A

The stock price for Hill International (NYSE: HIL) is $1.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hill International (HIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hill International.

Q

When is Hill International (NYSE:HIL) reporting earnings?

A

Hill International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Hill International (HIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hill International.

Q

What sector and industry does Hill International (HIL) operate in?

A

Hill International is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.