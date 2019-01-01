QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.62/0.97%
52 Wk
48 - 64.37
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
31.95
Open
-
P/E
33.2
EPS
1.3
Shares
22.6M
Outstanding
Hilan Ltd is an Israel-based Application Service Provider (ASP) company. It provides overall management of the human resource in organizations, such as payroll, human resources, time and attendance and pension administration. The company serves banking and finance, communication, health and medicine, retail, hi-tech, teaching and education, transportation companies, hotels, institutions and many others.

Analyst Ratings

Hilan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hilan (HLTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hilan (OTCPK: HLTEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hilan's (HLTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hilan.

Q

What is the target price for Hilan (HLTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hilan

Q

Current Stock Price for Hilan (HLTEF)?

A

The stock price for Hilan (OTCPK: HLTEF) is $64.37 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 15:26:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hilan (HLTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hilan.

Q

When is Hilan (OTCPK:HLTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Hilan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hilan (HLTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hilan.

Q

What sector and industry does Hilan (HLTEF) operate in?

A

Hilan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.