|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hilan (OTCPK: HLTEF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hilan.
There is no analysis for Hilan
The stock price for Hilan (OTCPK: HLTEF) is $64.37 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 15:26:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Hilan.
Hilan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hilan.
Hilan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.