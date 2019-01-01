Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) was reported by DA Davidson on February 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting HI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.01% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) was provided by DA Davidson, and Hillenbrand maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hillenbrand, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hillenbrand was filed on February 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hillenbrand (HI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $46.00 to $52.00. The current price Hillenbrand (HI) is trading at is $43.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.