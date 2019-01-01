ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Harte-Hanks
(NASDAQ:HHS)
9.43
00
At close: Jun 2
9.42
-0.0100[-0.11%]
PreMarket: 9:03AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.15 - 9.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding4.1M / 7M
Vol / Avg.- / 19.9K
Mkt Cap66.2M
P/E3.88
50d Avg. Price7.92
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.4
Total Float4.1M

Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS), Dividends

Harte-Hanks issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Harte-Hanks generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.6%

Annual Dividend

$0.34

Last Dividend

Mar 1, 2016
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Harte-Hanks Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Harte-Hanks (HHS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harte-Hanks. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on March 15, 2016.

Q
What date did I need to own Harte-Hanks (HHS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harte-Hanks (HHS). The last dividend payout was on March 15, 2016 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Harte-Hanks (HHS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harte-Hanks (HHS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on March 15, 2016

Q
What is the dividend yield for Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS)?
A

Harte-Hanks has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Harte-Hanks (HHS) was $0.09 and was paid out next on March 15, 2016.

Browse dividends on all stocks.