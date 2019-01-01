Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Harte-Hanks
Harte-Hanks Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ: HHS) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on November 9, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HHS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ: HHS) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Harte-Hanks upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Harte-Hanks, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Harte-Hanks was filed on November 9, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 9, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Harte-Hanks (HHS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Harte-Hanks (HHS) is trading at is $9.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
