Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.390
Quarterly Revenue
$49.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$49.1M
Earnings History
Harte-Hanks Questions & Answers
When is Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) reporting earnings?
Harte-Hanks (HHS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.91, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Harte-Hanks’s (NASDAQ:HHS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $110.1M, which beat the estimate of $107.3M.
