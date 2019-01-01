QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.79 - 1.95
Vol / Avg.
965.4K/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.79 - 29.2
Mkt Cap
115.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.95
P/E
-
EPS
-1.12
Shares
63.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 5:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 12:54PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 10:40AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Humanigen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of proprietary monoclonal antibodies for various oncology indications and to enhance T-cell therapies, making these treatments safer and cost-effective. It focuses on preventing the serious and potentially life-threatening side-effects associated with chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy. Its pipeline includes programs such as Lenzilumab, Ifabotuzumab, and HGen005.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Humanigen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Humanigen (HGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ: HGEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Humanigen's (HGEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Humanigen (HGEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Humanigen (NASDAQ: HGEN) was reported by Jefferies on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting HGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 397.24% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Humanigen (HGEN)?

A

The stock price for Humanigen (NASDAQ: HGEN) is $1.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Humanigen (HGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Humanigen.

Q

When is Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) reporting earnings?

A

Humanigen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Humanigen (HGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Humanigen.

Q

What sector and industry does Humanigen (HGEN) operate in?

A

Humanigen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.