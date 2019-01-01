Humanigen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of proprietary monoclonal antibodies for various oncology indications and to enhance T-cell therapies, making these treatments safer and cost-effective. It focuses on preventing the serious and potentially life-threatening side-effects associated with chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy. Its pipeline includes programs such as Lenzilumab, Ifabotuzumab, and HGen005.