Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Humanigen
Humanigen Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Humanigen (NASDAQ: HGEN) was reported by Jefferies on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting HGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 310.96% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Humanigen (NASDAQ: HGEN) was provided by Jefferies, and Humanigen downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Humanigen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Humanigen was filed on September 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Humanigen (HGEN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $37.00 to $9.00. The current price Humanigen (HGEN) is trading at is $2.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
