Range
13.16 - 13.16
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.05 - 15.38
Mkt Cap
455.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.16
P/E
20.49
EPS
0.18
Shares
34.6M
Outstanding
Heroux-Devtek Inc designs, develops, manufactures and repairs landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. It also produces electronic enclosures, heat exchanges, and cabinets for airborne radars, electro optic systems, and aircraft controls through megatron operations and fluid filters products through its Bolton operations. The company's products are helicopters, jets, military fighter and transport aircraft, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets.

Analyst Ratings

Heroux-Devtek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heroux-Devtek (HERXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heroux-Devtek (OTCPK: HERXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Heroux-Devtek's (HERXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heroux-Devtek.

Q

What is the target price for Heroux-Devtek (HERXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heroux-Devtek (OTCPK: HERXF) was reported by Scotiabank on June 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting HERXF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.38% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heroux-Devtek (HERXF)?

A

The stock price for Heroux-Devtek (OTCPK: HERXF) is $13.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:12:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heroux-Devtek (HERXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heroux-Devtek.

Q

When is Heroux-Devtek (OTCPK:HERXF) reporting earnings?

A

Heroux-Devtek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Heroux-Devtek (HERXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heroux-Devtek.

Q

What sector and industry does Heroux-Devtek (HERXF) operate in?

A

Heroux-Devtek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.