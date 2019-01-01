ñol

Heritage Cannabis Holding
(OTCQX:HERTF)
0.0543
00
Last update: 9:42AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.05 - 0.06
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.12
Open / Close0.06 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 783.5M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 73.4K
Mkt Cap42.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float-

Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Heritage Cannabis Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 30

EPS

$0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$6.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

$4.6M

Heritage Cannabis Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTCQX:HERTF) reporting earnings?
A

Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF) is scheduled to report earnings on June 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 30, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTCQX:HERTF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Heritage Cannabis Holding’s (OTCQX:HERTF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $18.9K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

