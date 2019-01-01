QQQ
Range
0.43 - 0.43
Vol / Avg.
8K/29.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 1.3
Mkt Cap
15.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
36.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd is primarily engaged in the development and sale of information and communication management systems for health inspection departments of federal, provincial, state and municipal governments in Canada and the United States of America. The company's products include HealthSpace Cloud which is a cloud-based portal for managing apps, licensing, permits and other business and compliance data, Healthspace Touch which conduct paperless field inspections from any place, at any time with native apps and HealthSpace Data which is an environmental health reporting, analytics, and monitoring platform. The firm earns the majority of its revenue from the United States of America.

HealthSpace Data Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HealthSpace Data Systems (HDSLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HealthSpace Data Systems (OTCQB: HDSLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HealthSpace Data Systems's (HDSLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HealthSpace Data Systems.

Q

What is the target price for HealthSpace Data Systems (HDSLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HealthSpace Data Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for HealthSpace Data Systems (HDSLF)?

A

The stock price for HealthSpace Data Systems (OTCQB: HDSLF) is $0.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HealthSpace Data Systems (HDSLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HealthSpace Data Systems.

Q

When is HealthSpace Data Systems (OTCQB:HDSLF) reporting earnings?

A

HealthSpace Data Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HealthSpace Data Systems (HDSLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HealthSpace Data Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does HealthSpace Data Systems (HDSLF) operate in?

A

HealthSpace Data Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.