HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd is primarily engaged in the development and sale of information and communication management systems for health inspection departments of federal, provincial, state and municipal governments in Canada and the United States of America. The company's products include HealthSpace Cloud which is a cloud-based portal for managing apps, licensing, permits and other business and compliance data, Healthspace Touch which conduct paperless field inspections from any place, at any time with native apps and HealthSpace Data which is an environmental health reporting, analytics, and monitoring platform. The firm earns the majority of its revenue from the United States of America.