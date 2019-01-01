ñol

HS GovTech Solutions
(OTCQB:HDSLF)
0.3976
00
Last update: 1:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.31 - 1.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 36.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 26K
Mkt Cap14.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.44
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

HS GovTech Solutions (OTC:HDSLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HS GovTech Solutions reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$1.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of HS GovTech Solutions using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

HS GovTech Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is HS GovTech Solutions (OTCQB:HDSLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for HS GovTech Solutions

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HS GovTech Solutions (OTCQB:HDSLF)?
A

There are no earnings for HS GovTech Solutions

Q
What were HS GovTech Solutions’s (OTCQB:HDSLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for HS GovTech Solutions

