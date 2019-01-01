Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) was reported by Keybanc on November 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting HBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.84% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) was provided by Keybanc, and Harvard Bioscience initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Harvard Bioscience, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Harvard Bioscience was filed on November 10, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 10, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) is trading at is $3.64, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
