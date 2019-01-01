ñol

Harvard Bioscience
(NASDAQ:HBIO)
3.64
00
At close: Jun 2
3.64
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.36 - 8.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding39.4M / 41.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 211.7K
Mkt Cap150.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.17
Total Float39.4M

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Harvard Bioscience reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$28.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$28.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harvard Bioscience missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $1.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harvard Bioscience's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.10 0.06 0.06 0.03
EPS Actual 0.08 0.06 0.06 0.05
Revenue Estimate 32.96M 27.91M 27.67M 25.73M
Revenue Actual 33.05M 29.66M 29.20M 26.99M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Harvard Bioscience using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Harvard Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q
When is Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) reporting earnings?
A

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which hit the estimate of $0.03.

Q
What were Harvard Bioscience’s (NASDAQ:HBIO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $25.2M, which beat the estimate of $24.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.