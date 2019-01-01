ñol

Haemonetics
(NYSE:HAE)
64.07
-0.14[-0.22%]
At close: Jun 2
64.21
0.1400[0.22%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low43.5 - 75.34
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding51M / 51.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 493.6K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E76.44
50d Avg. Price57.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.19
Total Float51M

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Haemonetics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$265M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$265M

Earnings Recap

 

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Haemonetics beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $39.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Haemonetics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.73 0.61 0.46 0.67
EPS Actual 0.84 0.60 0.50 0.46
Revenue Estimate 266.74M 241.40M 219.35M 222.98M
Revenue Actual 259.77M 239.90M 228.53M 225.03M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Haemonetics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) reporting earnings?
A

Haemonetics (HAE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Q
What were Haemonetics’s (NYSE:HAE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $211M, which missed the estimate of $212.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.