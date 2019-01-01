Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Haemonetics beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $39.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Haemonetics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.61 0.46 0.67 EPS Actual 0.84 0.60 0.50 0.46 Revenue Estimate 266.74M 241.40M 219.35M 222.98M Revenue Actual 259.77M 239.90M 228.53M 225.03M

