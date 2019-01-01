QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 12:43PM
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The company's lead product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol used for the treatment of a number of rare childhood-onset epilepsy disorders. The company also develops and markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. Geographically its presence can be seen across the region of UK, Europe, US, Canada, and others.

Analyst Ratings

GW Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (OTC: GWPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GW Pharmaceuticals's (GWPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GW Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GW Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPRF)?

A

The stock price for GW Pharmaceuticals (OTC: GWPRF) is $17 last updated Mon Jun 21 2021 19:12:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GW Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is GW Pharmaceuticals (OTC:GWPRF) reporting earnings?

A

GW Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GW Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPRF) operate in?

A

GW Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.