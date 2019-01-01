|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GenTech Hldgs (OTCPK: GTEH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for GenTech Hldgs.
There is no analysis for GenTech Hldgs
The stock price for GenTech Hldgs (OTCPK: GTEH) is $0.0005 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GenTech Hldgs.
GenTech Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for GenTech Hldgs.
GenTech Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.