Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 3:29PM
GenTech Holdings Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company has launched a high-end subscription coffee service called Secret Javas. It operates a warehouse, office, and retail space for selling CBD-infused teas, coffees, and other ancillary products. The company also operates in the Functional Food segment, where it sells caffeinated flavored spreads, protein cookies, and sugar-free syrups.

GenTech Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GenTech Hldgs (GTEH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GenTech Hldgs (OTCPK: GTEH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GenTech Hldgs's (GTEH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GenTech Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for GenTech Hldgs (GTEH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GenTech Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for GenTech Hldgs (GTEH)?

A

The stock price for GenTech Hldgs (OTCPK: GTEH) is $0.0005 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GenTech Hldgs (GTEH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GenTech Hldgs.

Q

When is GenTech Hldgs (OTCPK:GTEH) reporting earnings?

A

GenTech Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GenTech Hldgs (GTEH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GenTech Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does GenTech Hldgs (GTEH) operate in?

A

GenTech Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.