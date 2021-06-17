Gentech Acquires MPB Cookies For Undisclosed Sum
- Gentech Holdings Inc (OTC: GTEH) has agreed to acquire MPB Cookies, a high-end protein cookie company that makes gluten-free, high-protein snacks.
- The acquisition aims to boost the product portfolio of the hemp-centric coffee shop operator’s brand, SINFIT nutrition.
- Gentech did not disclose the terms of the deal.
- “We have immediate plans to expand distribution of MPB’s current products and to broaden and diversify the product base to unlock much greater value,” said David Lovatt, Chief Executive Officer, Gentech.
- MPB products are made with rolled oats and contain protein derived from a combination of Chickpeas and Whey.
- Price action: GTEH shares are trading lower by 8.66% at $0.0018 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks