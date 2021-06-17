 Skip to main content

Gentech Acquires MPB Cookies For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
  • Gentech Holdings Inc (OTC: GTEHhas agreed to acquire MPB Cookies, a high-end protein cookie company that makes gluten-free, high-protein snacks.
  • The acquisition aims to boost the product portfolio of the hemp-centric coffee shop operator’s brand, SINFIT nutrition.
  • Gentech did not disclose the terms of the deal.
  • “We have immediate plans to expand distribution of MPB’s current products and to broaden and diversify the product base to unlock much greater value,” said David Lovatt, Chief Executive Officer, Gentech.
  • MPB products are made with rolled oats and contain protein derived from a combination of Chickpeas and Whey.
  • Price action: GTEH shares are trading lower by 8.66% at $0.0018 on the last check Thursday.

