Range
9.8 - 10.24
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.3 - 12.63
Mkt Cap
904.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.04
P/E
17.21
EPS
0.19
Shares
92.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
GreenSky Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers a proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, and real-time allocation. Its platform caters to merchants, consumers, and banks.

GreenSky Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GreenSky (GSKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GreenSky's (GSKY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GreenSky (GSKY) stock?

A

The latest price target for GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) was reported by Citigroup on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting GSKY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.20% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GreenSky (GSKY)?

A

The stock price for GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) is $9.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GreenSky (GSKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GreenSky.

Q

When is GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) reporting earnings?

A

GreenSky’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is GreenSky (GSKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GreenSky.

Q

What sector and industry does GreenSky (GSKY) operate in?

A

GreenSky is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.