QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/51.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
33M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 25, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 2:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 8:10AM
Goldseek Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its mineral properties include Horizon Property, Southern Arm Property, Quevillon West Property, Bonanza Property and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goldseek Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldseek Resources (GSKKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldseek Resources (OTCPK: GSKKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldseek Resources's (GSKKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldseek Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Goldseek Resources (GSKKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldseek Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldseek Resources (GSKKF)?

A

The stock price for Goldseek Resources (OTCPK: GSKKF) is $0.086 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:58:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldseek Resources (GSKKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldseek Resources.

Q

When is Goldseek Resources (OTCPK:GSKKF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldseek Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldseek Resources (GSKKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldseek Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldseek Resources (GSKKF) operate in?

A

Goldseek Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.