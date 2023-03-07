Nutanix, Cara Therapeutics, Tremor International And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA shares dropped 30.6% to $6.94 in pre-market after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.

shares dropped 30.6% to $6.94 in pre-market after the company posted downbeat Q4 results. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares tumbled 15.5% to $10.60 in pre-market trading. Ambrx shares jumped 95% on Monday after the company announced its transfer from the NYSE to the Nasdaq.

shares tumbled 15.5% to $10.60 in pre-market trading. Ambrx shares jumped 95% on Monday after the company announced its transfer from the NYSE to the Nasdaq. Tremor International Ltd TRMR dropped 10.1% to $6.79 in pre-market trading following 2022 results.

dropped 10.1% to $6.79 in pre-market trading following 2022 results. Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST shares dipped 8.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Microvast Holdings is expected to report its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on March 16, 2023.

shares dipped 8.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Microvast Holdings is expected to report its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on March 16, 2023. Nutanix, Inc. NTNX declined 7.5% to $26.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary second-quarter results and issued third-quarter guidance.

declined 7.5% to $26.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary second-quarter results and issued third-quarter guidance. Zynex, Inc. ZYXI fell 7.3% to $11.50 in pre-market trading. Zynex said it will postpone the release of its Q4 financial results initially scheduled for March 6, 2023.

fell 7.3% to $11.50 in pre-market trading. Zynex said it will postpone the release of its Q4 financial results initially scheduled for March 6, 2023. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN dropped 6% to $16.10 in pre-market trading. Rivian announced late on Monday that it intends to offer $1.3 billion worth of green convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.

dropped 6% to $16.10 in pre-market trading. Rivian announced late on Monday that it intends to offer $1.3 billion worth of green convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. GSBD fell 5.4% to $15.18 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs BDC priced $99.1 million offering of 6.5 million shares of common stock.

fell 5.4% to $15.18 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs BDC priced $99.1 million offering of 6.5 million shares of common stock. Cano Health, Inc. CANO dropped 3.4% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday. Cano Health recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued weak FY23 revenue guidance.

dropped 3.4% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday. Cano Health recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued weak FY23 revenue guidance. Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 3.1% to $20.95 in pre-market trading. Bilibili recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $890.6 million (RMB6.1 billion), beating the consensus of $886.72 million.

fell 3.1% to $20.95 in pre-market trading. Bilibili recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $890.6 million (RMB6.1 billion), beating the consensus of $886.72 million. KeyCorp KEY dropped 3% to $17.60 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: S&P 500 Settles Slightly Higher; Volatility In Markets Increases

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here