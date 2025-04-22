April 22, 2025 7:07 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio For April

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Funko Inc FNKO

  • On April 14, Funko announced the planned opening of the first Southeast Asian Funko-licensed store by local retailer, Funtastik Enterprises Corp, in the Philippines, currently scheduled to debut in June 2025. “As a global brand, Funko is committed to expanding our presence in the most engaged and fastest-growing fan communities,” said Cynthia Williams, CEO of Funko, Inc. The company's stock fell around 45% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.90.
  • RSI Value: 24.5
  • FNKO Price Action: Shares of Funko fell 7.6% to close at $4.04 on Monday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 11.74 Momentum score with Value at 23.59.

GoPro Inc GPRO       

  • GoPro will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, after the market closes on Monday, May 12. The company's stock fell around 39% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.40.
  • RSI Value: 28.0
  • GPRO Price Action: Shares of GoPro fell 5.7% to close at $0.50 on Monday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in GPRO stock.

Sweetgreen Inc SG

  • Sweetgreen will release financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Thursday, May 8. The company's stock fell around 35% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $16.28.
  • RSI Value: 25.5
  • SG Price Action: Shares of Sweetgreen dipped 8.2% to close at $16.96 on Monday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in SG shares.

Photo via Shutterstock

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

