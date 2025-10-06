Apple's Siri Under Criminal Investigation In France After Human Rights Group Alleges Privacy Violations

On Monday, French prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Siri after receiving a complaint.

French Cybercrime Unit Probes Siri Over Data Collection Claims

The Paris prosecutor's office said that the case had been assigned to France's specialized cybercrime police unit, following a complaint from the country's Ligue des Droits de l'Homme, a major human rights group, reported Reuters.

The complaint, filed with the support of tech researcher Thomas Le Bonniec, accuses Apple of recording and analyzing Siri conversations without user consent.

In a statement to the publication, Apple said it had strengthened Siri's privacy protections in 2019 and again in 2025, adding that voice recordings are never sold to advertisers or shared with marketers.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Apple's History Of Siri Privacy Troubles

The probe follows a $95 million settlement in January 2025, resolving a U.S. lawsuit that alleged Siri inadvertently recorded private conversations, sometimes resulting in targeted ads.

In May, eligible users began receiving compensation emails labeled "Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement."

AI Criticism Mounts As Siri Falls Behind Rivals

The investigation comes as Apple faces pressure over its sluggish progress in generative AI. Investors, including Peter Andersen, have called Siri "an embarrassment" for its poor performance.

In August, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google mocked Siri's slow upgrades in a Pixel 10 ad, urging users to "change your phone."

In September, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is now racing to overhaul Siri, making it more chatbot-like.

Price Action: Apple shares slipped 0.52% Monday and edged down another 0.35% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

