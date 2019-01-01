Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genprex
Genprex Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) was reported by Maxim Group on September 14, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting GNPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 247.22% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) was provided by Maxim Group, and Genprex initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genprex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genprex was filed on September 14, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 14, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genprex (GNPX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Genprex (GNPX) is trading at is $1.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
