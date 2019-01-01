Genelux Corp
(NASDAQ:GNLX)
$21.60
-2.56[-10.60%]
Last update: 11:50AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open24.210Close-
Vol / Avg.41.398K / 41.290KMkt Cap558.552M
Day Range22.010 - 24.47052 Wk Range5.350 - 40.980

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Genelux reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 1

EPS Estimate

$-0.150

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$11.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Genelux using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for Genelux

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)?

A

There are no earnings for Genelux

Q

What were Genelux’s (NASDAQ:GNLX) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for Genelux

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

