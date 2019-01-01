Genelux Corp
(NASDAQ:GNLX)
$21.61
-2.55[-10.55%]
Last update: 11:53AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Open24.210Close-
Vol / Avg.41.847K / 41.290KMkt Cap558.811M
Day Range21.550 - 24.47052 Wk Range5.350 - 40.980

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Genelux gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Genelux's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

174.2K

Short Interest %

0.87%

Days to Cover

2.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Genelux gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Genelux's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

174.2K

Short Interest %

0.87%

Days to Cover

2.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Genelux gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Genelux's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

174.2K

Short Interest %

0.87%

Days to Cover

2.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Genelux gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Genelux's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

174.2K

Short Interest %

0.87%

Days to Cover

2.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Genelux gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Genelux's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

174.2K

Short Interest %

0.87%

Days to Cover

2.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Genelux gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Genelux's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

174.2K

Short Interest %

0.87%

Days to Cover

2.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Genelux gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Genelux's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

174.2K

Short Interest %

0.87%

Days to Cover

2.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Genelux gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Genelux's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

174.2K

Short Interest %

0.87%

Days to Cover

2.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Genelux gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Genelux's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

174.2K

Short Interest %

0.87%

Days to Cover

2.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved