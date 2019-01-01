Genelux Corp
(NASDAQ:GNLX)
$21.60
-2.56[-10.60%]
Last update: 11:50AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Open24.210Close-
Vol / Avg.41.404K / 41.290KMkt Cap558.552M
Day Range21.550 - 24.47052 Wk Range5.350 - 40.980

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Guidance and Forecast

Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.

No Data
Q

What is the most recent guidance for Genelux (GNLX)?

A

There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Genelux in recent months.

Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.

