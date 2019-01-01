Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Benchmark
- Brookline Capital
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years
Analyst Ratings for Genelux
What is the target price for Genelux (GNLX)?
The latest price target for Genelux (NASDAQ: GNLX) was reported by Benchmark on June 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting GNLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Genelux (GNLX)?
The latest analyst rating for Genelux (NASDAQ: GNLX) was provided by Benchmark, and Genelux maintained their speculative buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Genelux (GNLX)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genelux, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genelux was filed on June 9, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 9, 2024.
Is the Analyst Rating Genelux (GNLX) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genelux (GNLX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $38.00. The current price Genelux (GNLX) is trading at is $21.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
