Genelux Corp
(NASDAQ:GNLX)
$21.60
-2.56[-10.60%]
Last update: 11:50AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open24.210Close-
Vol / Avg.41.398K / 41.290KMkt Cap558.552M
Day Range22.010 - 24.47052 Wk Range5.350 - 40.980

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Speculative Buy

Highest Price Target1

$38.00

Lowest Price Target1

$25.00

Consensus Price Target1

$31.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Benchmark
  • Brookline Capital

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Genelux

All Ratings (3)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Q

What is the target price for Genelux (GNLX)?

A

The latest price target for Genelux (NASDAQ: GNLX) was reported by Benchmark on June 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting GNLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Genelux (GNLX)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Genelux (NASDAQ: GNLX) was provided by Benchmark, and Genelux maintained their speculative buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Genelux (GNLX)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genelux, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genelux was filed on June 9, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 9, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Genelux (GNLX) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genelux (GNLX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $38.00. The current price Genelux (GNLX) is trading at is $21.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

