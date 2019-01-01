ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Getinge
(OTCPK:GNGBY)
29.525
00
At close: Jun 2
28.83
-0.6950[-2.35%]
PreMarket: 9:20AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.02 - 48.89
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 272.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 29.1K
Mkt Cap8B
P/E27.7
50d Avg. Price33.23
Div / Yield0.41/1.37%
Payout Ratio28.5
EPS1.96
Total Float-

Getinge (OTC:GNGBY), Dividends

Getinge issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Getinge generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 2, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Getinge Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Getinge (GNGBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Getinge. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on April 20, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Getinge (GNGBY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Getinge (GNGBY). The last dividend payout was on April 20, 2012 and was $0.47

Q
How much per share is the next Getinge (GNGBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Getinge (GNGBY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on April 20, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Getinge (OTCPK:GNGBY)?
A

Getinge has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Getinge (GNGBY) was $0.47 and was paid out next on April 20, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.