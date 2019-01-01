ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Gem Diamonds
(OTCPK:GMDMF)
0.819
00
At close: May 18
0.705
-0.1140[-13.92%]
PreMarket: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.28 - 1.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 139.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 3K
Mkt Cap114.1M
P/E6.3
50d Avg. Price0.8
Div / Yield0.03/3.30%
Payout Ratio19.23
EPS-
Total Float-

Gem Diamonds (OTC:GMDMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gem Diamonds reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Gem Diamonds using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Gem Diamonds Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gem Diamonds (OTCPK:GMDMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Gem Diamonds

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gem Diamonds (OTCPK:GMDMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Gem Diamonds

Q
What were Gem Diamonds’s (OTCPK:GMDMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Gem Diamonds

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.