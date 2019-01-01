Gem Diamonds (OTC:GMDMF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gem Diamonds
Gem Diamonds Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gem Diamonds (OTCPK: GMDMF) was reported by Berenberg on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GMDMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gem Diamonds (OTCPK: GMDMF) was provided by Berenberg, and Gem Diamonds downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gem Diamonds, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gem Diamonds was filed on July 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gem Diamonds (GMDMF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Gem Diamonds (GMDMF) is trading at is $0.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
