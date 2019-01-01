Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Esports Entertainment
Esports Entertainment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting GMBL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 270.28% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Esports Entertainment maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Esports Entertainment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Esports Entertainment was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Esports Entertainment (GMBL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $1.50. The current price Esports Entertainment (GMBL) is trading at is $0.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
