Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GLUE) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting GLUE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 183.78% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GLUE) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Monte Rosa Therapeutics maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Monte Rosa Therapeutics was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $21.00. The current price Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) is trading at is $7.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
