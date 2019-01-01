ñol

Clough Global Equity
(AMEX:GLQ)
9.84
00
At close: Jun 2
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.03 - 15.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding18.5M / 18.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 88.4K
Mkt Cap181.7M
P/E2.17
50d Avg. Price10.52
Div / Yield1.39/14.17%
Payout Ratio34.59
EPS-
Total Float18.5M

Clough Global Equity (AMEX:GLQ), Dividends

Clough Global Equity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Clough Global Equity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

12.4%

Annual Dividend

$1.3944

Last Dividend

May 20

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Clough Global Equity Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Clough Global Equity (GLQ) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 8, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Clough Global Equity (GLQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Clough Global Equity ($GLQ) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Clough Global Equity (GLQ) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Clough Global Equity (GLQ) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Clough Global Equity (GLQ) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for Clough Global Equity (AMEX:GLQ)?
A

The most current yield for Clough Global Equity (GLQ) is 12.39% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

