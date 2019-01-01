ñol

Clough Global Equity
(AMEX:GLQ)
9.84
00
At close: Jun 2
9.68
-0.1600[-1.63%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.03 - 15.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding18.5M / 18.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 88.4K
Mkt Cap181.7M
P/E2.17
50d Avg. Price10.52
Div / Yield1.39/14.17%
Payout Ratio34.59
EPS-
Total Float18.5M

Clough Global Equity (AMEX:GLQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Clough Global Equity reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Clough Global Equity using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Clough Global Equity Questions & Answers

Q
When is Clough Global Equity (AMEX:GLQ) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Clough Global Equity

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Clough Global Equity (AMEX:GLQ)?
A

There are no earnings for Clough Global Equity

Q
What were Clough Global Equity’s (AMEX:GLQ) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Clough Global Equity

