There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed company with the objective to acquire and own, directly or jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located in several United States cities.

Generation Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Generation Income (GIPRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Generation Income (NASDAQ: GIPRW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Generation Income's (GIPRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Generation Income.

Q

What is the target price for Generation Income (GIPRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Generation Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Generation Income (GIPRW)?

A

The stock price for Generation Income (NASDAQ: GIPRW) is $0.5502 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:23:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Generation Income (GIPRW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Income.

Q

When is Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPRW) reporting earnings?

A

Generation Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Generation Income (GIPRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Generation Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Generation Income (GIPRW) operate in?

A

Generation Income is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.