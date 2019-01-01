Guangdong Investment Ltd is engaged in investment holding, water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, operation and management, investment in energy projects, road and bridge operation. Its segments include water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, electric power generation, hotel operation and management, road and bridge segment, and others segment. The company derives a majority of the revenue from water resources segment that engages in water distribution, sewage treatment, and construction of water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure for customers in Mainland China and Hong Kong.