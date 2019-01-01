|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCPK: GGDVY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Guangdong Investment.
There is no analysis for Guangdong Investment
The stock price for Guangdong Investment (OTCPK: GGDVY) is $68.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:39:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.
Guangdong Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Guangdong Investment.
Guangdong Investment is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.