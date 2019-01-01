ñol

Guangdong Investment
(OTCPK:GGDVY)
63.00
-0.90[-1.41%]
At close: Jun 2
69.12
6.1200[9.71%]
After Hours: 9:07AM EDT
Day High/Low62.77 - 63.33
52 Week High/Low59.61 - 77.35
Open / Close63.33 / 63
Float / Outstanding- / 130.8M
Vol / Avg.2.6K / 0.7K
Mkt Cap8.2B
P/E13.96
50d Avg. Price64.65
Div / Yield3.88/6.08%
Payout Ratio82.69
EPS-
Total Float-

Guangdong Investment (OTC:GGDVY), Dividends

Guangdong Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Guangdong Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.41%

Annual Dividend

$2.0383

Last Dividend

Oct 5, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Guangdong Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Guangdong Investment (GGDVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guangdong Investment. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.02 on November 13, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Guangdong Investment (GGDVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guangdong Investment (GGDVY). The last dividend payout was on November 13, 2018 and was $1.02

Q
How much per share is the next Guangdong Investment (GGDVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guangdong Investment (GGDVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.02 on November 13, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Guangdong Investment (OTCPK:GGDVY)?
A

Guangdong Investment has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Guangdong Investment (GGDVY) was $1.02 and was paid out next on November 13, 2018.

