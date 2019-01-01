QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Goliath Film & Media Holdings is a media company in the United States. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries develops, produces and distributes motion pictures and digital content. It also specializes in developing and acquiring quality films. Besides, it develops screenplays with the intent of outsourcing the production and locking in the distribution of the films developed.

Goliath Film & Media Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goliath Film & Media (GFMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goliath Film & Media (OTCPK: GFMH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Goliath Film & Media's (GFMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goliath Film & Media.

Q

What is the target price for Goliath Film & Media (GFMH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goliath Film & Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Goliath Film & Media (GFMH)?

A

The stock price for Goliath Film & Media (OTCPK: GFMH) is $0.010675 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:14:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goliath Film & Media (GFMH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goliath Film & Media.

Q

When is Goliath Film & Media (OTCPK:GFMH) reporting earnings?

A

Goliath Film & Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goliath Film & Media (GFMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goliath Film & Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Goliath Film & Media (GFMH) operate in?

A

Goliath Film & Media is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.