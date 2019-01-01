ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Goliath Film & Media
(OTCPK:GFMH)
0.0076
00
At close: May 31
0.0032
-0.0044[-57.89%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding29.6M / 139M
Vol / Avg.0K / 47.8K
Mkt Cap1.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Goliath Film & Media (OTC:GFMH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Goliath Film & Media reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Goliath Film & Media using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Goliath Film & Media Questions & Answers

Q
When is Goliath Film & Media (OTCPK:GFMH) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Goliath Film & Media

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Goliath Film & Media (OTCPK:GFMH)?
A

There are no earnings for Goliath Film & Media

Q
What were Goliath Film & Media’s (OTCPK:GFMH) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Goliath Film & Media

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.