ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Griffon
(NYSE:GFF)
32.77
0.40[1.24%]
At close: Jun 2
32.79
0.0200[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low32.51 - 33.07
52 Week High/Low17.56 - 32.72
Open / Close32.66 / 32.79
Float / Outstanding38.6M / 57M
Vol / Avg.228.8K / 486.8K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E16.86
50d Avg. Price22.88
Div / Yield0.36/1.11%
Payout Ratio17.71
EPS1.27
Total Float38.6M

Griffon (NYSE:GFF), Dividends

Griffon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Griffon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.04%

Annual Dividend

$0.36

Last Dividend

May 19
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Griffon Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Griffon (GFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Griffon. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Griffon (GFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Griffon ($GFF) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Griffon (GFF) shares by May 19, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Griffon (GFF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Griffon (GFF) will be on May 18, 2022 and will be $0.09

Q
What is the dividend yield for Griffon (NYSE:GFF)?
A

Griffon has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Griffon (GFF) was $0.09 and was paid out next on June 16, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.