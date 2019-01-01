Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Guardforce AI Co
Guardforce AI Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAI) was reported by EF Hutton on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting GFAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 246.56% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAI) was provided by EF Hutton, and Guardforce AI Co initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Guardforce AI Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Guardforce AI Co was filed on February 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Guardforce AI Co (GFAI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price Guardforce AI Co (GFAI) is trading at is $0.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
