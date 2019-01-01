Getty Images Holdings Stock (NYSE:GETY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 10
EPS
$0.290
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$231M
Earnings History
Getty Images Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) reporting earnings?
Getty Images Holdings (GETY) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Getty Images Holdings’s (NYSE:GETY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $242.8M.
