Getty Images Holdings
(NYSE:GETY)
$10.60
-0.02[-0.19%]
At close: Sep 14
$10.80
0.2000[1.89%]
PreMarket: 5:52PM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range8.08 - 37.88Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 342.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 991.4KMkt Cap3.6BP/E93.2850d Avg. Price22.28
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.02

Getty Images Holdings Stock (NYSE:GETY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Getty Images Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.290

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$231M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Getty Images Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Getty Images Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) reporting earnings?
A

Getty Images Holdings (GETY) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Getty Images Holdings’s (NYSE:GETY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $242.8M.

