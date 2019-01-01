Getty Images Holdings Stock (NYSE:GETY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Getty Images Holdings
Getty Images Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY) was reported by Redburn Partners on August 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GETY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY) was provided by Redburn Partners, and Getty Images Holdings initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Getty Images Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Getty Images Holdings was filed on August 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Getty Images Holdings (GETY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Getty Images Holdings (GETY) is trading at is $10.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
