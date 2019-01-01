ñol

Getty Images Holdings
(NYSE:GETY)
$10.60
-0.02[-0.19%]
At close: Sep 14
$10.80
0.2000[1.89%]
After Hours: 5:52PM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range8.08 - 37.88Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 342.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 991.4KMkt Cap3.6BP/E93.2850d Avg. Price22.28
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.02

Getty Images Holdings Stock (NYSE:GETY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Hold

Highest Price Target1

$0.00

Lowest Price Target1

$0.00

Consensus Price Target1

$0.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00200

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Redburn Partners
  • Benchmark

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Getty Images Holdings

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Getty Images Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Getty Images Holdings (GETY)?
A

The latest price target for Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY) was reported by Redburn Partners on August 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GETY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Getty Images Holdings (GETY)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY) was provided by Redburn Partners, and Getty Images Holdings initiated their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Getty Images Holdings (GETY)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Getty Images Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Getty Images Holdings was filed on August 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 25, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Getty Images Holdings (GETY) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Getty Images Holdings (GETY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Getty Images Holdings (GETY) is trading at is $10.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

