ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Goldman Sachs MLP
(NYSE:GER)
13.41
0.01[0.07%]
At close: Jun 2
12.00
-1.4100[-10.51%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low13.29 - 13.49
52 Week High/Low9.58 - 13.62
Open / Close13.41 / 13.37
Float / Outstanding- / 16.2M
Vol / Avg.50.7K / 73.2K
Mkt Cap217.2M
P/E4.01
50d Avg. Price12.5
Div / Yield0.7/5.22%
Payout Ratio19.46
EPS-
Total Float-

Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER), Dividends

Goldman Sachs MLP issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Goldman Sachs MLP generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.95%

Annual Dividend

$0.7

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Goldman Sachs MLP Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Goldman Sachs MLP (GER) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldman Sachs MLP. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Goldman Sachs MLP (GER) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldman Sachs MLP (GER). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next Goldman Sachs MLP (GER) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldman Sachs MLP (GER). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER)?
A

Goldman Sachs MLP has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Goldman Sachs MLP (GER) was $0.17 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.