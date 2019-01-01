GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.640
Quarterly Revenue
$551.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$551.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of GEO Group using advanced sorting and filters.
GEO Group Questions & Answers
When is GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) reporting earnings?
GEO Group (GEO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
What were GEO Group’s (NYSE:GEO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $577.1M, which missed the estimate of $584.7M.
